First Solar Announces A New Deal, SunPower Completes A Plant

Both SunPower (SPWRA) and First Solar (FSLR) announced some minor news this morning.



First Solar will build a 30MW power plant in Northern New Mexico. The project is expected to be completed by 2010, and will power 9,000 homes. It will use 500,000 PV modules. There were no terms announced for the deal.

SunPower also announced today that it completed a 1.1MW solar-electric power system for Rancho California Water District (RCWD). The plant is expected to save RCWD $6.8 million.

Perhaps these minor bits of news will keep the solar rally momentum going. After solar ETF Tan bottomed on March 9th, it’s been creeping up. Likewise, First Solar has crept up since March 2nd. SunPower has basically been flat. Yesterday the Dow outpaced the solar stocks, but they still performed well.

