First Solar (FSLR): AmTech Sees Buying Opportunity

On the heels of good news out of Germany for solar stocks, AmTech sees even more opportunity for the sector. AmTech is cautiously bullish on First Solar (FSLR):



There is a large solar conference in Munich June 12 and 13th, Intersolar – stocks usually act well ahead of this show.

FSLR usually trades up nicely from the end of a quarter into their print – about a month early for this move but combined with Intersolar and recent pullback could make entry point even more attractive. People will likely get even more lathered up than usual into FSLR’s Q208 print given the opportunity for them to beat, as this is the first quarter the company is ramping new capacity since June 2007. Given the company’s operational history people will be making bets on them coming in ahead of schedule, and given end market demand they are selling whatever they can produce. We do not have a read on this as it’s a little early but something to keep in the back of your mind.

