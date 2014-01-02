New York Is About To Start The Year With Some Horrible Weather

National Weather Service/Google Maps A winter storm warning is in effect for New York City, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Westchester County. The affected regions, which are expected to get more than 6 inches of snow, are outlined in red.

The first major snowstorm of 2014 already looms.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for New York City, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Westchester County starting Thursday evening and lasting through Friday afternoon.

Snow is expected to begin falling overnight Wednesday, but the big storm isn’t expected to hit until Thursday night, bringing near blizzard conditions, the weather service said.

For regions in the warning zone, the weather service has forecast 5 to 7 inches of snow falling Thursday evening into Friday morning, with total accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

Temperatures are also expected to drop and wind chills “ranging from 15 degrees below zero to around zero will make it feel extremely cold,” according to the alert.

Here’s another map of warnings in New York and the surrounding areas, last updated at 4:43 p.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.