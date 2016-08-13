Simone Biles cemented her place in Olympics history with one incredible quote

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 11: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women’s Individual All Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Simone Biles is widely regarded as the best gymnast in history — male or female. Yet, even after winning the gold medal at Thursday’s individual all around final in Rio de Janeiro, Biles keeps on getting compared to male athletes.

And she would like you to know she’s having none of that, thanks.

Biles decided to clear the air during an interview following her gold medal win, Jezebel reported. The athlete’s stunning performances during the 2016 Summer Olympics have put her in a league of her own. And not only does Biles know this, but she’s not afraid to say it.

“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles,” the gymnast told Sporting News.

Biles is the fourth American in a row to take home the individual all-around gold during the summer Olympics, following Gabrielle Douglas in 2012, Nastia Liukin in 2008, and Carly Patterson in 2004.

But unlike these other athletes, who are also incredibly talented, Biles’ skills are history-making. Biles already has a move named after her (appropriately called “The Biles”), and her near-perfect performances have blown everyone away.

So yes, while Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps are also phenomenal athletes, Biles is sick of the comparison. She isn’t the next or female version of any male athlete; she’s the first Simone Biles.

