SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: 2011 NFL First-Rounders Feeling The Impact Of New CBA

It’s the first week of the NFL under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and we already see the impact on the first picks. And so far, their wallets are taking the biggest hit



Cam Newton is expected to receive something in the neighbourhood of $22 million as the top pick; $28 million less than the guaranteed portion of Matthew Stafford’s contract as the top pick a year ago and a drop of 56% in guaranteed money if Newton’s deal is all guaranteed.

While Newton is yet to put his signature to paper at the pro level, five other first rounders (at the time of this writing) have.

Von Miller, no. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos received a contract worth $21 million. That is 47.5% less than the $40 million guaranteed that Ndamukong Suh received last year as the second pick. And AJ Green will get $19.6 million from the Bengals as the fourth pick. That is a drop of 46.7%.

The impact is less on players taken later in the first round. Tyron Smith ($12.5M) will receive about 40% less than last year’s ninth pick (CJ Spiller, BUF). And Adrian Clayborn’s $8.2 million is about 20% less than the $10 million figure a year ago*.

The NFL wanted to reel-in rookie salaries. And boy did they…

* In 2010, Kareem Jackson’s contract as the 20th pick included $13.4 million guaranteed. However, that figure was high compared to the other picks around him. The 19th pick received $10.5 million guaranteed and the 21st pick received $9.6 million guaranteed. Therefore, the number for the 20th pick should have been about $10.0 million.

2010 draft pick info via NFL.com

