First Round Capital's Holiday Video Is Out, And All Its Portfolio Companies Are Galloping To Gangnam Style

First Round Capital has released its holiday video, a tradition the NYC tech community has grown quite fond of.



This year, the partners and portfolio companies dance to not one, but two hit songs this year.

It starts with a rendition of “Call Me Maybe,” then switches to “Gangnam Style”—which, for the record, Business Insider’s Owen Thomas predicted as the choice for the video back in September.

HotelTonight was lucky enough to get the elevator scene.

Watch the amazing video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

