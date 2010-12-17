First Round Capital's Amazing Holiday Video

First Round Capital has produced a very good video to celebrate its portfolio of companies and the holidays.



It’s a parody of the Old Spice commercial. While this video probably won’t go as viral as the original, it’s definitely turning heads. And with good reason! It’s rather impressive.

If you only want to see First Round’s companies looking silly click here. Otherwise, enjoy.



