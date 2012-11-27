First Round Capital Turns Its Website Into An eCommerce Store For Cyber Monday

First Round Capital, one of New York’s most active early stage VC firms, is visibly supporting 25 eCommerce companies in its portfolio today.



For Cyber Monday, it has turned its website into a store where items from Birchbox, Fab, Modcloth and more can be purchased at a discount.

“Over the past few years we have invested in over dozens of eCommerce companies, all at the seed stage. These companies have now go on to to raise over $350,000,000 in follow on capital,” Josh Kopelman, one of the firm’s partners, says. “Whether it’s Birchbox with subscription, Fab with curation, or Modcloth building a brand, these companies have set out to redefine traditional eCommerce models while building a product consumers truly love – and we couldn’t be more excited about what we’re going to see in the next few years.”

Deals include:

Birchbox: 15% off

Refinery29: 20% off

Threadflip: 20% off

Lookcraft: 20% off

True&Co: 20% off

Kiwi Crate: 10% off

Chloe & Isabel: $15 off

Hotel Tonight: $30 off

Here’s what the store looks like.

Photo: gifts.firstround.com

