First Round Capital Promotes Charlie O'Donnell To Principal

Early stage venture capital firm First Round Capital is promoting Charlie O’Donnell from entrepreneur-in-residence to principal.



O’Donnell was originally brought in a little over a year ago to bolster the firm’s New York City presence. First Round has since moved a partner and another principal to New York, and established an office in Union Square.

O’Donnell is currently on the board of Backupify, and says he will take seats at “a few” other portfolio companies.

