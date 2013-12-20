Yes, Howard Morgan Is Riding A Wrecking Ball In First Round Capital's Annual Holiday Video

It’s that time of year again, when First Round Capital releases its holiday video.

This time, startups in its portfolio such as Uber and Birchbox are twerking, doing the Harlem Shake, dressing as unicorns, and acting like foxes hiding deep in the woods. Meanwhile, the firm’s partner Howard Morgan is riding a wrecking ball.

It’s every meme of 2013 come to life, startup style.

(Can we say we told you so?)

Bets on what @firstround‘s holiday video will be this year? My $US is on Wrecking Ball, and I hope @HLMorgan or @chrisfralic is riding one.

— Alyson Shontell (@ajs) December 18, 2013

Enjoy!

