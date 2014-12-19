A Bunch Of Venture Capitalists Dance Around To Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' In This Epic Holiday Video

YouTube Portfolio company’s croon ‘It’s all about burn rate’ to the tune of ‘All About That Base’ in First Round’s 2014 holiday video

First Round Capital is the undisputed king of holiday videos.

The seed-stage venture firm’s videos have become an annual tradition and past years have included portfolio companies dancing in unicorn heads, rhyming in muscle suits, and cruising in a limo like Rebecca Black.

This year, the company took it to the next level with real ballerinas, firm partners in nude leotards, cheerleaders tumbling in Google Glass, and a swarm of selfies.

Plenty of industry commentary is woven into alternate renditions of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” (All About That Burn Rate), Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” (LTV vs CAC), Pharrell’s “Happy” (Scrappy), and Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” (remember, “makers gonna make make make make make”).

Watch it here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

