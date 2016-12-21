First Round Capital just released its annual holiday video, and it's incredible

Another holiday season means another legendary video from First Round Capital.

The seed-stage venture firm is back with its annual holiday video, which features the firm’s partners and portfolio companies dancing and singing to the year’s pop hits, remastered with a tech theme. Past years have included dancing in unicorn heads, rhyming in muscle suits, and First Round’s partners crashing startup meetings with their own rendition of “Uptown Funk.”

This year did not disappoint. The video features some of 2016’s biggest hits, like Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too,” “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna, “Cheap Thrills” by Sia, and “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

Most of the songs are performed “Carpool Karaoke”-style and altered to include lines like, “If I were you, I would want to fund me too” á la Meghan Trainor, or “Baby, I can be a unicorn” to the tune of Rihanna.

And 2016 wouldn’t be complete without an impressive Silicon Valley Mannequin Challenge.

The firm also added a special tribute to Howard Morgan, a First Round partner for over a decade who plans to retire by the end of 2016. Morgan keeps it pretty tame in this year’s video with a “Hamilton”-themed performance, but past year’s have seen him riding a wrecking ball like Miley Cyrus.

Check out this year’s video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Apple revealed why some iPhones are randomly shutting down despite having battery life left



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.