Top-tier VC firm's epic holiday video turns Drake and Bieber lyrics into startup dad jokes

Biz Carson
First round holiday videoFirst Round

First Round Capital’s legendary holiday video is out, and likepreviousyears, it was worth the wait. 

The seed-stage venture firm’s videos have become an annual tradition. Past years have included portfolio companies dancing in unicorn heads, rhyming in muscle suits, cruising in a limo like 
Rebecca Black, and giving Taylor Swift a run for her money with a tech version of “Shake it off”
.

While it was hard to top First Round’s partner Howard Morgan riding on a wrecking ball (thank you 2013 and Miley Cyrus for that one), the venture capital firm decided this year it would be more fun to crash some startup meetings with their own version of Uptown Funk. (Series A? Hot damn!)

After surprising some startups, the rest of the First Round portfolio works their way through songs like The Weekend’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” Major Lazer’s “Lean On,” and even a play on Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

And no video reminiscing on 2015 would be complete without watching someone whip and Nae Nae.

Check out the great video below, and read along with the lyrics posted beneath it:

 In case you were looking for the lyrics, here’s the whole song, courtesy of First Round:

Doh doh doh, doh doh doh, doh doh

Doh doh doh, doh doh doh, doh doh

[Josh]: It’s November 23rd, 2015. We’re going to drive all over the city and crash every startup we

possibly can. This is gonna to be awesome.

True grit, not gonna fold

That Pied Piper is pure gold

Another year, we’re still here

New unicorns, big press releases

Stylin’, thrivin’

Startup life ain’t always pretty

Like Black Swans with blinders on

Can’t innovate by committee

Series Seed (Hot damn)

First line of code and it all began

Series A (Hot Damn)

make something people love, man

Series B (Hot Damn)

This ain’t a game, got massive TAM

Series C (Hot Damn)

Not a fad, making money, break it down

(We) Hustle

Scrappy

It all started with our series seed

There’s no fear – just warp speed

Cause in startups there’s no guarantee

Yeah, it’s all about disruption

Not the spotlight

No one ever mentions the sleepless nights

Need to hire and hurry about it

Need to grow my dev team for sure

Do you know a growth team for hire?

Need to find a dev ops engine-ee-eer, whoa

I need candidates to interview

Fill the funnel, fill the funnel

Oh, I need candidates to interview

Fill the funnel, fill the funnel

Oh, I need candidates to interview

You used to offer me a bridge loan

Fund me if things get rough

Offer me a bridge loan

Fund me if things get rough

And I know when the markets swing

We’ll be the one left standing

All we need is First Round to lean on

You take every single piece of the fame if you want to

But you know that we’ve got a clear contrarian point of view

We grow we grow and then we IPO and I speak the truth

Do you really believe “this time it’s different”?

Yeah

Does your website work in Safari?

Cause Chrome, isn’t used by everybody

Oh, does your website work in Safari?

Yeah I know Fidelity marked you down

And we all know your stock price now

Does your website work in Safari?

Cause Chrome, isn’t used by everybody

Oh, does your website work in Safari?

All around our team grows

And we don’t expect it to plateau

Focus, change has come

We’ve got First Round to lean on

Focus, change has come

We’ve got First Round to lean on

Hey, you’re the one I want to fund me

And if you want, I’ll sign your term sheet

There’s nothing I, no I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do

Just to get to work with you

All we need is First Round to lean on

Yeah, I know Fidelity marked you down

And we all know your stock price now

I need candidates to interview

Don’t believe me just watch

Don’t believe me just watch

There’s nothing I, no, I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do

Just to get to work with you

Ooh watch me, watch me

Ooh watch me, watch me

Ooh watch me, watch me

Ooh Ooh Ooh Ooh

Ooh watch me, watch me

Ooh watch me, watch me

Ooh watch me, watch me

Startup

Startup

 

