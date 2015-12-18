Top-tier VC firm's epic holiday video turns Drake and Bieber lyrics into startup dad jokes

First Round Capital’s legendary holiday video is out, and likepreviousyears, it was worth the wait.
The seed-stage venture firm’s videos have become an annual tradition. Past years have included portfolio companies dancing in unicorn heads, rhyming in muscle suits, cruising in a limo like
Rebecca Black, and giving Taylor Swift a run for her money with a tech version of “Shake it off”
.
While it was hard to top First Round’s partner Howard Morgan riding on a wrecking ball (thank you 2013 and Miley Cyrus for that one), the venture capital firm decided this year it would be more fun to crash some startup meetings with their own version of Uptown Funk. (Series A? Hot damn!)
After surprising some startups, the rest of the First Round portfolio works their way through songs like The Weekend’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” Major Lazer’s “Lean On,” and even a play on Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”
And no video reminiscing on 2015 would be complete without watching someone whip and Nae Nae.
In case you were looking for the lyrics, here’s the whole song, courtesy of First Round:
Doh doh doh, doh doh doh, doh doh
Doh doh doh, doh doh doh, doh doh
[Josh]: It’s November 23rd, 2015. We’re going to drive all over the city and crash every startup we
possibly can. This is gonna to be awesome.
True grit, not gonna fold
That Pied Piper is pure gold
Another year, we’re still here
New unicorns, big press releases
Stylin’, thrivin’
Startup life ain’t always pretty
Like Black Swans with blinders on
Can’t innovate by committee
Series Seed (Hot damn)
First line of code and it all began
Series A (Hot Damn)
make something people love, man
Series B (Hot Damn)
This ain’t a game, got massive TAM
Series C (Hot Damn)
Not a fad, making money, break it down
(We) Hustle
Scrappy
It all started with our series seed
There’s no fear – just warp speed
Cause in startups there’s no guarantee
Yeah, it’s all about disruption
Not the spotlight
No one ever mentions the sleepless nights
Need to hire and hurry about it
Need to grow my dev team for sure
Do you know a growth team for hire?
Need to find a dev ops engine-ee-eer, whoa
I need candidates to interview
Fill the funnel, fill the funnel
Oh, I need candidates to interview
Fill the funnel, fill the funnel
Oh, I need candidates to interview
You used to offer me a bridge loan
Fund me if things get rough
Offer me a bridge loan
Fund me if things get rough
And I know when the markets swing
We’ll be the one left standing
All we need is First Round to lean on
You take every single piece of the fame if you want to
But you know that we’ve got a clear contrarian point of view
We grow we grow and then we IPO and I speak the truth
Do you really believe “this time it’s different”?
Yeah
Does your website work in Safari?
Cause Chrome, isn’t used by everybody
Oh, does your website work in Safari?
Yeah I know Fidelity marked you down
And we all know your stock price now
Does your website work in Safari?
Cause Chrome, isn’t used by everybody
Oh, does your website work in Safari?
All around our team grows
And we don’t expect it to plateau
Focus, change has come
We’ve got First Round to lean on
Focus, change has come
We’ve got First Round to lean on
Hey, you’re the one I want to fund me
And if you want, I’ll sign your term sheet
There’s nothing I, no I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do
Just to get to work with you
All we need is First Round to lean on
Yeah, I know Fidelity marked you down
And we all know your stock price now
I need candidates to interview
Don’t believe me just watch
Don’t believe me just watch
There’s nothing I, no, I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do
Just to get to work with you
Ooh watch me, watch me
Ooh watch me, watch me
Ooh watch me, watch me
Ooh Ooh Ooh Ooh
Ooh watch me, watch me
Ooh watch me, watch me
Ooh watch me, watch me
Startup
Startup
