Top-tier VC firm's epic holiday video turns Drake and Bieber lyrics into startup dad jokes

First Round Capital’s legendary holiday video is out, and likepreviousyears, it was worth the wait.

The seed-stage venture firm’s videos have become an annual tradition. Past years have included portfolio companies dancing in unicorn heads, rhyming in muscle suits, cruising in a limo like

Rebecca Black, and giving Taylor Swift a run for her money with a tech version of “Shake it off”

.

While it was hard to top First Round’s partner Howard Morgan riding on a wrecking ball (thank you 2013 and Miley Cyrus for that one), the venture capital firm decided this year it would be more fun to crash some startup meetings with their own version of Uptown Funk. (Series A? Hot damn!)

After surprising some startups, the rest of the First Round portfolio works their way through songs like The Weekend’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” Major Lazer’s “Lean On,” and even a play on Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

And no video reminiscing on 2015 would be complete without watching someone whip and Nae Nae.

Check out the great video below, and read along with the lyrics posted beneath it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In case you were looking for the lyrics, here’s the whole song, courtesy of First Round:

Doh doh doh, doh doh doh, doh doh Doh doh doh, doh doh doh, doh doh [Josh]: It’s November 23rd, 2015. We’re going to drive all over the city and crash every startup we possibly can. This is gonna to be awesome. True grit, not gonna fold That Pied Piper is pure gold Another year, we’re still here New unicorns, big press releases Stylin’, thrivin’ Startup life ain’t always pretty Like Black Swans with blinders on Can’t innovate by committee Series Seed (Hot damn) First line of code and it all began Series A (Hot Damn) make something people love, man Series B (Hot Damn) This ain’t a game, got massive TAM Series C (Hot Damn) Not a fad, making money, break it down (We) Hustle Scrappy It all started with our series seed There’s no fear – just warp speed Cause in startups there’s no guarantee Yeah, it’s all about disruption Not the spotlight No one ever mentions the sleepless nights Need to hire and hurry about it Need to grow my dev team for sure Do you know a growth team for hire? Need to find a dev ops engine-ee-eer, whoa I need candidates to interview Fill the funnel, fill the funnel Oh, I need candidates to interview Fill the funnel, fill the funnel Oh, I need candidates to interview You used to offer me a bridge loan Fund me if things get rough Offer me a bridge loan Fund me if things get rough And I know when the markets swing We’ll be the one left standing All we need is First Round to lean on You take every single piece of the fame if you want to But you know that we’ve got a clear contrarian point of view We grow we grow and then we IPO and I speak the truth Do you really believe “this time it’s different”? Yeah Does your website work in Safari? Cause Chrome, isn’t used by everybody Oh, does your website work in Safari? Yeah I know Fidelity marked you down And we all know your stock price now Does your website work in Safari? Cause Chrome, isn’t used by everybody Oh, does your website work in Safari? All around our team grows And we don’t expect it to plateau Focus, change has come We’ve got First Round to lean on Focus, change has come We’ve got First Round to lean on Hey, you’re the one I want to fund me And if you want, I’ll sign your term sheet There’s nothing I, no I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do Just to get to work with you All we need is First Round to lean on Yeah, I know Fidelity marked you down And we all know your stock price now I need candidates to interview Don’t believe me just watch Don’t believe me just watch There’s nothing I, no, I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do Just to get to work with you Ooh watch me, watch me Ooh watch me, watch me Ooh watch me, watch me Ooh Ooh Ooh Ooh Ooh watch me, watch me Ooh watch me, watch me Ooh watch me, watch me Startup Startup

