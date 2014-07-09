Insane Footage Of People Going Down The World's Tallest Water Slide Will Give You Vertigo

The world’s tallest, fastest, and steepest water slide is finally in its testing stage, and to celebrate, Kansas City’s Schlitterbahn water park has uploaded video footage of the first two riders going down the insane 168-foot-and-7-inch drop.

The video shot with a GoPro will give you vertigo. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Known as The Verrücktis, this slide is taller than both the Statue of Liberty and Niagara Falls. To get on, park goers must first climb 264 steps, or a whopping 17 stories. They are then get strapped into a four-person raft that takes them down at speeds reaching up to 65 miles per hour.

The first two men to ride down the Verrücktis were water park designer Jeff Henry and ride engineer John Schooley — it’s nice to know that they have faith in their terrifying invention. Here’s their POV-only GoPro version of the video, which unfortunately cuts out right before the second jump.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s a good thing the test run went well, because io9, who first reported the story, found clips from the Travel Channel of Schlitterbahn park testing the ride — and the rafts were lifting into the air.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There’s no official date set yet for the ride’s premiere, but the website says “opening 2014!” Thrill seekers, get ready.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.