First Protestor Killed In Iran

Protests in Iran continued for their third day. And rather than fading quietly, they’ve been ratcheted up to a new level of intensity. Among the surprising developments: The chief opposition candidate Moussavi appeared in the crowd despite the obvious threats to his safety.



There was also gunfire turned on the crowd, killing at least one protestor.

The blogfather Andrew Sullivan continues to shine for this story, as does the NYT. The Boston Globe’s Big Picture blog has a hear-rending photo gallary that’s well worth a few minutes of your time.

