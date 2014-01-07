The First Promos For Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers' New Late Night Shows

Come February, there’s going to be some serious shifts in the late-night TV landscape.

Current “Late Night” host Jimmy Fallon will be taking over for Jay Leno on the “Tonight Show,” while “Saturday Night Live” cast member Seth Meyers will inherit “Late Night” from Fallon.

But Meyers won’t have to travel far for his new gig.

“One of the great things about my new job is how close it is to my old job,” he explains in a new promo. “In fact, ‘SNL’ is in studio 8H and ‘Late Night’ will be in 8G, which is right here so I’m only moving 30 feet.”

Watch the full promo below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fallon, meanwhile, will take the “Tonight Show” to New York City after four decades in Los Angeles.

The show debuts February 17, watch the show’s promo and heartfelt history of hosts below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.