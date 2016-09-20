NBC anchor Lester Holt just announced the topics for the first presidential debate

NBC’s Lester Holt, the moderator of the first presidential debate next week, on Monday announced the topics to be discussed during the much-anticipated event.

The three topics to be discussed during the debate, held at Hofstra University in New York, will be “America’s Direction,” “Achieving Prosperity,” and “Securing America,” per a release from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The debate format calls for six 15-minute time segments, and each of the topics will take up two of the six time slots. The debate will start at 9 p.m. next Monday and will run for 90 minutes without any commercial interruption.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.