First Pics Of Google Chrome For Mac Emerge

Google’s (GOOG) new web browser Chrome just might be the next big thing in computing, with the company bundling email, calendar, Google Apps, etc. into it until it evolves into something resembling an operating system.



But the browser — currently only available for WIndows — will go nowhere fast without running on Apple’s (AAPL) Macs, which has a growing market share and is overrepresented among the early adopters Google neeeds to win over.

We’ve been wondering where “Chrome for Mac” is, and late last night we got a teaser it’s coming. Via Google employee Avi Dressman on the Chromium-Dev board, the first pics of Chrome for Mac are beginning to circulate the Internet.

Which is all well and good, but Avi, when we will actually be able to download a working Chrome for Mac Beta?

