The First Images Of The Royal Baby, With Close-Ups

Aly Weisman

Kate Middleton just left the hospital after giving birth to an 8lb 6oz baby boy:

kate middleton royal baby

Fox News screencap

The couple, wearing matching baby blue, presented their firstborn to the world for the first time:

Screen shot 2013 07 23 at 2.14.09 PM 1

Royal Baby first photo hospital

Fox News

royal baby kate will

CNN screencap

kate middleton william baby

Fox News screencap

Here’s a closer look at the baby: 

royal baby

Scott Heavey / Getty Images

royal baby

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

The couple then put their baby into a car seat to head home to Kensington Palace. Prince William even drove:

royal baby car

CNN

royal baby car

CNN

william royal baby big sigh

Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.