The First Images Of The Royal Baby, With Close-Ups

Kate Middleton just left the hospital after giving birth to an 8lb 6oz baby boy:
Fox News screencap
The couple, wearing matching baby blue, presented their firstborn to the world for the first time:
Fox News
CNN screencap
Fox News screencap
Here’s a closer look at the baby:
Scott Heavey / Getty Images
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
The couple then put their baby into a car seat to head home to Kensington Palace. Prince William even drove:
CNN
CNN
Getty Images
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.