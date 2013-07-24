The First Images Of The Royal Baby, With Close-Ups

Kate Middleton just left the hospital after giving birth to an 8lb 6oz baby boy:

Fox News screencap

The couple, wearing matching baby blue, presented their firstborn to the world for the first time:

Fox News

CNN screencap

Fox News screencap

Here’s a closer look at the baby:

Scott Heavey / Getty Images

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

The couple then put their baby into a car seat to head home to Kensington Palace. Prince William even drove:

CNN

CNN

Getty Images

