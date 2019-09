Director Jon Favreau is hard at work on Iron Man 2, and while the filmmaker’s still trying to get Mickey Rourke on board, someone managed to build a brand-new house for Tony Stark.



Here it is, courtesy of Favreau’s twitter, with the director and cinematographer Matthew Libatique in the centre of the shot:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.