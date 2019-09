Because nothing is really happening between now and FOMC/Election day, we present… the first ever photo of a human being, found via Megan McArdle’s blog.



It was taken by Louis Daguerre, creator of the Daguerreotype in Paris in 1838. Read more about it at the Hokumburg Goombah.

