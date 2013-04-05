These Are The First Android Phones To Get Facebook Home

Facebook just unveiled Home, its new social experience for Android smartphones.



Facebook Home comes in the form of an app, which will be available for download on April 12. It’s essentially a social layer on top of Android that replaces your home screen.

Facebook Home will come preinstalled on HTC’s new phone called the First. But HTC One X, HTC One X+, Samsung Galaxy S III, and Samsung Galaxy Note II users will be able to download and install Home when it launches next week.

