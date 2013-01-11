The First Edition Of Pagani's New Supercar Could Cost $2.6 Million

Photo: Pagani

The Huayra, the long-awaited new Pagani, is finally hitting the market, and the price for one special edition could be higher than expected.While the estimated cost of the next great supercar is $1.2 million, luxury goods site JamesList reports the Huayra with Chassis No. 01 — the first to be built — will cost €2 million ($2.6 million).



It’s being sold by German luxury car dealer Excalibur Deutschland.

Pagani builds only about 40 cars per year, but has already taken 105 orders for the Huayra.

Named for the Incan god of the winds and designed by the “maniacally obsessed perfectionist” Horacio Pagani, the Huayra is a beautiful car that can hit 230 mph and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

