Photos of the first Academy Awards, held in 1929, show just how much the biggest night in Hollywood has changed

Courtesy of AMPAS Guests in the Blossom Room of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

The first Academy Awards in 1929 had just 270 guests and tickets cost $US5 each (about $US76 today).

Some of the 13 award categories were the same as today’s, like Best Actor and Best Actress, but some, like Best Directing for a Comedy Picture, were only in the 1929 ceremony.

Charlie Chaplin was presented with a special award for his 1928 film, “The Circus.”

Janet Gaynor was nominated for her performance in three films, “7th Heaven,” “Street Angel,” and “Sunrise.”

The Academy Award statuettes were not officially referred to as Oscars until 1939.

The first Academy Awards ceremony was held in 1929 in the Blossom Room of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Hollywood’s biggest and brightest attended to see the best films of 1927 and 1928 honoured.

In the late 1920s, films were making the transition from silent to “talkies,” but all the films nominated for official awards at the 1929 ceremony were without sound.

German actor Emil Jannings won Best Actor for his performance in two films, “The Last Command” and “The Way of All Flesh.” American actress Janet Gaynor won for three films. Today, the Academy rules state that actors cannot be nominated for multiple performances in the same category.

Though the rules may have changed since the first ceremony nearly a century ago, these photos show that it was still an exciting celebration of achievement in the cinematic arts.

The ceremony for the first ever Academy Awards was held in the Blossom Room of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California.

Courtesy of AMPAS The Blossom Room, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 1929.

There were only 270 guests at the first Academy Awards, and tickets cost just $US5 (which is actually about $US76 today, adjusted for inflation). Films from 1927 and 1928 were honoured at the ceremony, and 13 categories announced winners.

The hotel looks nearly the same now as it did then.

Dick Whittington Studio/Corbis/FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The Roosevelt Hotel in the first half of the 20th century and, right, in 2014.

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is still open today, and you can book a three-night weekend stay for around $US370.

The ceremony was hosted by silent movie star Douglas Fairbanks.

Bettmann/Getty Images A portrait of the host, Douglas Fairbanks.

Fairbanks, who was best known for his roles in “Robin Hood” and “The Thief of Baghdad,” was one of the founding members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1927, and hosted the first Academy Awards. He never received an Oscar himself.

This year, for the third time in Oscars history, there will not be a host.

Among the awards he presented, Frank Borzage won Best Director for a Dramatic Picture for his 1927 film “7th Heaven.”

Courtesy of AMPAS Frank Borzage poses with his award in 1929.

Borzage’s film, “7th Heaven,” was a silent romantic drama starring Janet Gaynor and Charles Farrell. The film was also nominated for Outstanding Picture, called Best Picture today. The film tells the story of a street cleaner who saves a young woman’s life, and the two fall in love until they are torn apart by war.

Lewis Milestone won Best Director for a Comedy Picture for his 1927 film, “Two Arabian Knights.”

Courtesy of AMPAS Lewis Milestone and his award in 1929.

Russian-born director Lewis Milestone was the only director to ever win the award for Best Director of a Comedy Picture. The Academy merged the dramatic and comedic categories the next year to form Best Director, as we know it today.

“Two Arabian Knights” starred William Boyd, Mary Astor, and Louis Wolheim and told the story of two American soldiers on the brink during World War I.

“Wings” won the first Academy Award for Best Picture.

Courtesy of AMPAS The 1927 poster for ‘Wings.’

“Wings,” which was directed by William A. Wellman and starred Clara Bow, Charles “Buddy” Rogers and Richard Arlen, won Best Picture, then called “Outstanding Picture.” Like the previous two films, it was a silent war film. It told the story of two rivals who both enlist in the Air Service and are also in love with the same girl. The film was lauded for its technical realism, and it paved the way for future aviation films.

Charlie Chaplin was given an honorary award for his 1928 film, “The Circus.”

Mondadori/Getty Images Charlie Chaplin and Merna Kennedy in ‘The Circus.’

Writing, composing, directing, and starring in his 1928 silent film, “The Circus,” Chaplin was given an honorary award by the Academy for his work. The film starred his famous character, “The Tramp,” alongside actress Merna Kennedy. The Tramp joins the circus and falls in love with Kennedy’s character, a horse rider who has a bad relationship with her father, the circus ringmaster.

Chaplin was originally nominated for Best Actor, Best Writer, and Best Comedy Director for “The Circus,” but was removed from these categories. It is believed this was because of his unpopularity in Hollywood at the time.

Joseph Farnham won the first and only Academy Award for Title Writing.

Courtesy of AMPAS. Douglas Fairbanks, who hosted the ceremony, presents Joseph Farnham with his award in 1929.

Joseph Farnham was a founding member of the Motion Picture Academy. He won the award for Title Writing, which was in reference to the title cards, or dialogue written on slides featured between scenes in silent films.

Host Douglas Fairbanks is pictured presenting him with the award.

Janet Gaynor won the first award for Best Actress for her performances in three films.

Courtesy of AMPAS Janet Gaynor with her award in 1929.

Gaynor won for her performances in “7th Heaven,” “Street Angel,” and “Sunrise.” Gaynor later starred in the 1937 film, “A Star is Born.”Lady Gaga starred in the 2018 adaptation of the same film.

Janet Gaynor is the only person to ever win Best Actress for multiple roles.

Getty Images Presenter Douglas Fairbanks gives Janet Gaynor her award in 1929.

Today, the Academy does not allow for actors to be nominated for multiple roles in the same category.

Pictured, Fairbanks presents her with the award in 1929.

Emil Jannings was named Best Actor — he’s still the only German actor in history to win the award.

Ullstein Bild/Getty Images Emil Jannings and Phyllis Haver in 1927.

Jannings won for his performances in “The Way of All Flesh,” in which he starred opposite Phyllis Haver, and “The Last Command” alongside Jack Raymond and Evelyn Brent. He is the only male actor to ever win the award for multiple roles.

William Cameron Menzies won the award for Art Direction for his film “Tempest.”

LMPC/Getty Images A 1928 poster for ‘Tempest.’

“Tempest” was a 1928 film starring John Barrymore (Drew Barrymore‘s grandfather) and Camilla Horn. It was set in the final days of czarist Russia, and revolved around a peasant who rises the ranks to become an army Lieutenant.

Menzies also won the award in Art Direction for his 1927 film, “The Dove.”

Ullstein Bild/Getty Images Actress Norma Talmadge in ‘The Dove.’

Menzies is the only person to have won his award for two films. “The Dove” starred actress Norma Talmadge as a Mexican dancer.

Charles Rosher won the Best Cinematography Award for his work on “Sunrise.”

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Getty Images Charles Rosher (centre) alongside actress Mary Pickford.

Charles Rosher, pictured centre, was a charter member of the American Society of Cinematographers and an innovator in his field. His film “Sunrise” starred Janet Gaynor, who won Best Actress for her performance in it. “Sunrise” is an allegorical tale about a man choosing between his wife and a mysterious new woman.

Karl Struss also won the Cinematography Award for “Sunrise.”

ohn Springer Collection/Corbis/Getty Images Karl Struss (right) sits next to Bing Crosby on the set of Rhythm Range (1936).

Karl Struss (sitting right) also won the Cinematography Award for his photography work on “Sunrise.” He would go on to be nominated for the same Academy Award three more times throughout his career, but he never won again.

Roy Pomeroy won the first and last Engineering Effects Award for his work on the 1927 film “Wings,” which also won Best Picture.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Roy Pomeroy studying film in 1935.

Roy Pomeroy was a special effects artist and director. He was the only ever recipient of the Engineering Effects Award. He also worked on the 1924 adaptation of “Peter Pan” and devised special effects for “The Ten Commandments” (1923).

Ben Hecht won the Writing Award for the 1927 film “Underworld.”

Eileen Darby/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images Ben Hecht smoking a cigar.

Ben Hecht was a journalist, playwright, and novelist, along with being a screenwriter. He was nominated for the same award five more times, and won for his work on the 1935 film, “The Scoundrel.” “Underworld” tells the story of a gangster kingpin, his lawyer, and the mess they get into with the kingpin’s girlfriend.

Today the ceremony looks very different, with around 3,400 attendees and 24 categories.

Matt Petit/AMPAS/Getty Images The 91st Academy Awards in 2019.

Since its inception almost 92 years ago, the Academy Awards has grown in every way, from the number of attendees to length of the show. Though the first ceremony lasted just 15 minutes, today it is closer to 3 1/2 hours.

The event has also become an international phenomenon with worldwide fans. Unlike at the first ceremony, the event is now televised, and this year will be broadcast in 225 countries and territories.

