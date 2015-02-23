Every winner in an acting category won their first Oscar Sunday night

Jason Merritt/Getty Images The best supporting and best actor winners, J.K. Simmons, Patricia Arquette, Julianne Moore, and Eddie Redmayne.

Each actor who took home a big award for the night had one thing in common: they were all first time winners.

Julianne Moore, Patricia Arquette, J.K. Simmons, and Eddie Redmayne all took home their first Oscars at the 87th Academy Awards.

While three of the four were first time nominees, this was Moore’s fifth nomination.

The last time the actress received an Oscar nod was for in 2003 for both “Far from Heaven” and “The Hours.”

They weren’t the only first time winners on Sunday.

“Birdman” director Alejandro González Iñárritu took home his first Oscar wins for best director and original screenplay.

Composer Alexandre Desplat also won his first Oscar for original score after eight nominations.



Check out the full list of winners from Oscar night here.

