Seth MacFarlane Pokes Fun At Daniel Day-Lewis In The First Oscar Promo

Oscar nominations have been announced, so, let the promos begin.



In the first ad for the award show, host Seth MacFarlane pretends to be Daniel Day-Lewis, highlighting his uncanny ability to transform into virtually anyone on screen – this is the actor’s sixth Oscar nod.

The 85th Academy Awards take place February 24th.



Four more promos have since been released, and they’re even more funny than the first. Maybe MacFarlane may be among the best Oscar hosts yet.

