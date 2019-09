'First Orbit' Celebrates 50 Years Of Space Flight

50 years ago today, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was launched into space aboard a bell-shaped capsule called Voystok 1 and became the first human to orbit the earth.



To mark this historic flight, Chris Riley collaborated with ¬†astronauts aboard the International Space Station to film the YouTube documentary First Orbit, a recreation of Gagarin’s flight.





