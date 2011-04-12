'First Orbit' Celebrates 50 Years Of Space Flight

50 years ago today, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was launched into space aboard a bell-shaped capsule called Voystok 1 and became the first human to orbit the earth.



To mark this historic flight, Chris Riley collaborated with astronauts aboard the International Space Station to film the YouTube documentary First Orbit, a recreation of Gagarin’s flight.





