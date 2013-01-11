The First Official Portrait Of Kate Middleton Is ... Interesting

Photo: Paul Emsley/UK
The Telegraph reports that Prince William described it as “absolutely beautiful” and Middleton said it was “amazing” and “brilliant,” but netizens had a different reaction.
Here’s Amanda Drury of CNBC:
Official portrait of Duchess Kate revealed on.today.com/SofKfUWhat do u think? Ghostly comes to mind.. and that’s the polite word
— Amanda Drury (@MandyCNBC) January 11, 2013
Her comment was echoed by many online. A different Telegraph report calls it “an aesthetic disaster.”
For those interested, here’s how the portrait was made:
