The First Official Portrait Of Kate Middleton Is ... Interesting

Michael Kelley

Photo: Paul Emsley/UK

The Telegraph reports that Prince William described it as “absolutely beautiful” and Middleton said it was “amazing” and  “brilliant,” but netizens had a different reaction.

Here's Amanda Drury of CNBC:

Her comment was echoed by many online. A different Telegraph report calls it “an aesthetic disaster.”

For those interested, here’s how the portrait was made:

