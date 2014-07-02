Here's The Original Meaning Of 100 Common English Names

In “A Dictionary Of First Names,” Patrick Hanks –alexicographer, onomastician, and corpus linguist — and a team of authors have identifiedthe origin and meaning of more than 6,000 first names.

We have listed these meanings and origins for the 100 most popular names in the United States over the past 100 years. Our list alternates between male and female names with the most popular names appearing first.

The names were selected from Social Security data from 169,233,019 male births and 165,941,917 female births collected between 1914 and 2013. Those with highest number of instances are considered the most popular.

Here are the original meanings of these common names, according to Hanks and his coatuhors Hardcastle and Hodges.

1) James

English form of the name in the New Testament of two of Christ’s disciples,

James son of Zebedee and James son of Alphaeus. In Britain, James is a royal name associated with the Scottish house of Stewart: James I of Scotland, a patron of the arts and an energetic ruler.

2)

Mary

A New Testament form of Miriam, which St Jerome derives from elements meaning “drop of the sea'” (Latin “stilla maris”). Mary was the name of the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus Christ, who has been an extremely common name among early Christians and several saints among them.

3) John

Form of the Hebrew name Johanan “God is gracious.” The name is of great importance in early Christianity and was given to John the Baptist, John the Apostle, and the author of the fourth gospel. Many saints and a total of 23 popes also had the name.

4) Patricia

Feminine form of Patricius or Patrick, the apostle and patron saint of Ireland (c.389 — 461), Gaelic Pádraig. As a young man he was captured and enslaved by raiders from Ireland. He is also credited with codifying the laws of Ireland.

5) Robert

French name of Germanic origin. Derived from the nearly synonymous elements hrōd “fame” + berht “bright, famous.” Two dukes of Normandy in the 11th century had the name: the father of William the Conqueror and his eldest son. The altered short form Bob is very common, but Hob and Dob, which were common in the Middle Ages and gave rise to surnames, are extinct.

6) Jennifer

Of Celtic (Arthurian) origin, a Cornish form of the name of King Arthur’s unfaithful Guinevere. At the beginning of the 20th century, the name was merely a Cornish curiosity, but since then it has become enormously popular all over the English-speaking world.

7) Michael

Form of a common biblical name (meaning ‘”who is like God?” in Hebrew). In the Middle Ages, Michael was regarded as captain of the heavenly host (see Revelation 12:7 — 9), symbol of the Church Militant, and patron of soldiers. He was often depicted bearing a flaming sword.

8) Elizabeth

Made popular by Queen Elizabeth I of England (1533 — 1603). In the 20th century it again became extremely fashionable, partly because it was the name of Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (1900 — 2002), who in 1936 became Queen Elizabeth and achieved great public affection as Queen Mother for nearly half a century. Even more influentially, it is the name of her daughter Queen Elizabeth II (b. 1926).

9) William

Derived from Germanic wil ‘”will, desire” + helm “helmet, protection.” Despite being the name of William the Conqueror, it held favour with the “conquered” population. In the first century after the Conquest it was the most common male name.

10) Linda

It is first recorded in the 19th century and may be a shortened form of Belinda, an adoption of Spanish linda “pretty,” or a Latinate derivative of any of various other Germanic female names ending in -lind meaning “weak, tender, soft.”

11) David

Biblical name, borne by the greatest of all the kings of Israel, whose history is recounted with great vividness in the first and second books of Samuel and elsewhere. As a boy he killed the giant Philistine Goliath with his slingshot.

12) Barbara

Greek for “foreign woman.”

13) Richard

Germanic origin, derived from roc “power” + hard “strong, hardy.”

14) Susan

Vernacular form of Susanna, a New Testament form of the Hebrew name Shoshana (from shoshan “lily,” which in modern Hebrew also means “rose”).

15) Joseph

English form of the biblical Hebrew name Yosef, meaning “(God) shall add (another son).” The favourite son of Jacob had this name, and his brothers became jealous of him and sold him into slavery (Genesis 37). In the New Testament, Joseph is the husband of the Virgin Mary.

16) Margaret

From Hebrew margaron “pearl.” The name was always understood to mean “pearl”‘ throughout the Middle Ages.

17) Charles

From German karl, meaning “free man,” akin to Old English ceorl “man.” The name, Latin form Carolus, owed its popularity in medieval Europe to the Frankish leader Charlemagne, who in 800 established himself as Holy Roman Emperor.

18) Jessica

Apparently of Shakespearean origin. This was the name of the daughter of Shylock in The Merchant of venice (1596). Shakespeare’s source has not been established, but he presumably intended it to pass as a typically Jewish name. It may be from a biblical name that appeared in Shakespeare’s day as Jesca or Iscah (Genesis 11:29).

19) Thomas

New Testament name from one of Christ’s twelve apostles, referred to as “Thomas, called Didymus.” Didymos is the Greek word for “twin,” and the name is the Greek form of an Aramaic byname meaning “twin.” The given name has always been popular throughout Christendom, in part because St Thomas’s doubts have made him seem a very human character.

20) Dorothy

Usual English form of Dorothea. The name was not used in the Middle Ages, but was taken up in the 15th century and became common thereafter.

21) Christopher

From the Greek name Khristophoros, from Khristos “Christ” + pherein “to bear.” This was popular among early Christians, conscious of the fact that they were metaphorically bearing Christ in their hearts.

22) Sarah

Biblical name of the wife of Abraham and mother of Isaac. According to the Book of Genesis, she was originally called Sarai (possibly meaning “contentious” in Hebrew) but had her name changed by God to the more auspicious Sarah “princess” in token of a greater blessing.

23) Daniel

Biblical name meaning “God is my judge” in Hebrew. The tale of Daniel was a favourite in the Middle Ages, often represented in miracle plays.

24) Karen

Danish equivalent of Katherine. Katherine is an English form of the name of a saint martyred at Alexandria in 307. The story has it that she was condemned to be broken on the wheel for her Christian belief. From an early date, it was associated with the Greek adjective katharos “pure.”

25) Matthew

Form of the name of the Christian evangelist, author of the first gospel in the New Testament. His name is a form of the Hebrew name Mattathia, meaning “gift of God,” which is fairly common in the Old Testament.

26) Nancy

Of uncertain origin. From the 18th century it is clearly used as a pet form of Ann (Nan), but it may originally have been from the name Annis, a vernacular form of Agnes. Today it is an independent name, and was especially popular in America in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s.

27) Donald

Anglicized form of Gaelic Domhnall. The final -d of the Anglicized form derives partly from misinterpretation by English speakers of the Gaelic pronunciation, and partly from association with Germanic-origin names such as Ronald.

28) Betty

Pet form of Elizabeth, dating from the 18th century. In the 17th century it is also found occasionally as a pet form of Beatrice. It is now used as a name in its own right.

29) Anthony

Form Antonius, which is of uncertain origin. The spelling with -th- (not normally reflected in the pronunciation) represents a learned but erroneous attempt to associate it with Greek anthos “flower.” Various early saints had the name, most notably an Egyptian hermit monk regarded as the founder of Christian monasticism.

30) Lisa

Pet form of Elizabeth.

31) Paul

Originally a nickname meaning “small.” Pre-eminently this is the name of the saint who is generally regarded, with St Peter, as co-founder of the Christian Church. He is the author of the fourteen epistles to churches and individuals which form part of the New Testament.

32) Sandra

Short form of Alessandra, from Alessandro/Alexander. Alexander in Greek means “defender of men.”

33) Mark

In Arthurian legend, King Mark is the ruler of Cornwall to whom Isolde is brought as a bride by Tristan; his name was presumably of Celtic origin, perhaps from “horse.”

34) Helen

English vernacular form of the name borne in classical legend the wife of Menelaus whose seizure by the Trojan prince Paris sparked off the Trojan War. May be connected with “ray” or “sunbeam”; from Greek helios “sun.”

35) George

From the Greek Georgios, a derivative of georgos “farmer,” from ge “earth” and ergein “to work.” The name wasn’t used widely until George I came to the throne in 1714.

36) Ashley

Originally male but now an increasingly popular given name for girls. Comes from any of numerous places in England named with Old English æsc “ash” + lēah “wood.”

37) Steven

From Stephen, the name of the first Christian martyr whose feast is accordingly celebrated next after Christ’s own (26 December). His name is derived from the Greek word stephanos “garland, crown.”

38) Donna

Of recent origin (not found as a name before the 1920s). Derived from the Italian vocabulary word donna “lady” and also used as a feminine form of Donald.

39) Kenneth

Anglicized form of Cinaed, probably meaning “born of fire,” and Cainnech, a byname meaning “handsome.”

40) Kimberly

Thought to come from Kimberley, the town in South Africa that was the scene of fighting during the Boer War, bringing it to public attention at the end of the 19th century.

41) Andrew

Form of the Greek name Andreas, a short form of any of various compound names derived from andr- “man, warrior.” In the New Testament this is the name of the first disciple to be called by Jesus.

42) Carol

Not found much before the end of the 19th century. It probably originated as a short form of Caroline. Caroline was used by certain gentry families from the 17th century onwards, no doubt in honour of the Stuart kings named Charles.

43) Edward

Derived from ēad “prosperity, riches” + weard “guard.” This has been one of the most successful of all Old English names, in frequent use from before the Conquest to the present day, and even being exported into other European languages.

44) Michelle

Feminine form of Michel, the French form of Michael (meaning “who is like God?” in Hebrew). It was popular in the 1970s and 80s, possibly influenced in part by a Beatles song with this name as its title (1966).

45) Joshua

Meaning “God is salvation” in Hebrew, it is borne in the Bible by the Israelite leader who took command of the Children of Israel after the death of Moses and led them to take possession of the Promised Land. The name enjoyed a surge of popularity in the 1990s.

46) Emily

From the Latin name Aemilia (probably from aemulus “rival”). It was not common in the Middle Ages but revived in the 19th century.

47) Brian

Perhaps from an Old Celtic word meaning “high” or “noble.”

48) Amanda

A 17th-century literary coinage from the Latin amanda “loveable, fit to be loved,” from amare “to love.” The name enjoyed considerable popularity in the mid-20th century.

49) Kevin

From Kelvin, which was first used in the 1920s. Taken from the name of the Scottish river that runs through Glasgow into the Clyde.

50) Melissa

From the Greek word melissa “honey bee.” It is the name of the good witch who releases Rogero from the power of the bad witch Alcina in Ariosto’s narrative poem Orlando Furioso (1532).

51) Ronald

From Old Norse Rögnvaldr (composed of regin “advice, decision” (also, “the gods”) + valdr “ruler”). This name most used where Scandinavian influence was strong.

52) Deborah

Biblical name meaning “bee” in Hebrew.

53) Timothy

Of the Greek name Timotheos, from timē “honour” + theos “god.” This was the name of a companion of St Paul; according to tradition, he was stoned to death for denouncing the worship of Diana.

54) Laura

St. Laura was a 9th-century Spanish nun who met her death in a cauldron of molten lead. Laura is also the name of the woman addressed in the love poetry of the Italian poet Petrarch (Francesco Petrarca, 1304 — 74) and owes much of its subsequent popularity to this.

55) Jason

English form of the Greek name Iason, the leader of the Argonauts in classical mythology. The sorceress Medea fell in love with him and helped him obtain a Golden Fleece, but Jason fell in love with another woman and deserted Medea. Medea took her revenge by killing her rival, but Jason himself survived to old age.

56) Stephanie

From French Stéphanie, a variant of Stephana, which was in use among early Christians as a feminine form of Stephanus or Stephen (garland, crown).

57) Jeffrey

From Geoffrey, of Germanic origin. Notable bearers include the poet Geoffrey Chaucer (1340-1400) and the chronicler Geoffrey of Monmouth (1155). Some say it’s a variant of Godfrey; others say it comes from gawia “territory,” walah “stranger,” or gisil “pledge.”

58) Rebecca

Biblical name. The Hebrew root occurs in the Bible only in the vocabulary word marbek “cattle stall,” and its connection with the name is doubtful. In any case, Rebecca was Aramean, and the name probably has a source in Aramaic.

59) Gary

A short form of any of the names beginning with gar “spear.” One notable bearer was the American industrialist Elbert Henry Gary (1846-1927), who gave his name to the steel town of Gary, Indiana.

60) Sharon

From the phrase “I am the rose of Sharon, and the lily of the valleys” (Song of Solomon 2:1). The plant name “rose of Sharon” is used for a shrub of the genus Hypericum with yellow flowers, and also for a species of hibiscus.

61) Ryan

From the Irish surname, Gaelic Ó Riain “descendant of Rian.” It began as a boy’s name but is also now well established in North America as a girl’s name.

62) Cynthia

From Greek Kynthia, an epithet applied to the goddess Artemis, who was supposed to have been born on Mount Kynthos. Cynthia was later used by the Roman poet Propertius as the name of the woman to whom he addressed his love poetry.

63) Nicholas

Form of the post-classical Greek personal name Nikolaos, derived from nikē “victory” + laos “people.” The spelling with -ch- first occurred as early as the 12th century.

64) Kathleen

Irish origin; traditional Anglicized form of Caitlin.

65) Eric

Norse origin, from ei “ever, always” (or einn “one, alone”) + ríkr “ruler.” It was introduced into Britain by Scandinavian settlers before the Norman Conquest.

66) Ruth

Biblical name of a Moabite woman who left her people to be with her mother-in-lawi. It was used among the Puritans in England, partly because of its association with the English vocabulary word ruth meaning “compassion.”

67) Jacob

According to Genesis, Jacob was the cunning younger twin of Esau who persuaded his brother to part with his inheritance in exchange for a bowl of soup. The derivation is described as being from Hebrew akev “heel” and to have meant “heel grabber.”

68) Anna

From Hebrew: “God has favoured me.”

69) Stephen

The name of the first Christian martyr whose feast is accordingly celebrated next after Christ’s own (26 December). His name is derived from the Greek word stephanos “garland, crown.”

70) Shirley

From Old English scīr “county, shire” or scīr “bright” + lēah “wood, clearing.” It was given by Charlotte Brontë to the heroine of her novel Shirley (1849). This literary influence fixed it firmly as a girl’s name.

71) Jonathan

Biblical name meaning “God has given.” The name is often taken as symbolic of steadfast friendship and loyalty.

72) Amy

Anglicized form of Old French Amee “beloved.” It may have had a different, pre-Roman, origin in classical mythology as the name of the mother of the Roman people.

73) Angela

A feminine form of the boy’s name Angelus, or Angel. The older form Angelis has been completely superseded by Angela.

74) Frank

German name meaning “free,” “trustworthy,” or “Frankish.”

75) Virginia

It was bestowed on the first American child of English parentage, born at Roanoke, Virginia, in 1587 and has since remained in constant, if modest, use.

76) Scott

Originally a name for a member of the Gaelic-speaking people who came to Scotland from Ireland.

77) Brenda

Probably a short form of names derived from Old Norse brand “sword.” Its popularity in Gaelic-speaking countries has no doubt been influenced by its similarity to Brendan.

78) Justin

English form of the Latin name Justinus, a derivative of Justus. Various early saints had the name, notably a 2nd century Christian apologist and a boy martyr of the 3rd century.

79) Pamela

Invented by the Elizabethan pastoral poet Sir Philip Sidney (1554 — 86). Later taken up by Samuel Richardson for the name of the heroine of his novel Pamela (1740). In Henry Fielding’s Joseph Andrews (1742), which started out as a parody of Pamela, Fielding comments that the name is “very strange.”

80) Brandon

From Old English brōm “broom, gorse” + dūn “hill.” There has perhaps also been some influence from the surname of the Italian American actor Marlon Brando (1924 — 2004).

81) Catherine

French cognate of Katherine, the English form of the name of a saint martyred at Alexandria in 307. The story has it that she was condemned to be broken on the wheel for her Christian beliefs. However, the wheel fell apart and she was beheaded instead.

82) Raymond

From German ragin “advice, decision” + mund “protector.”

83) Nicole

Feminine form of Nicholas, derived from nikē “victory” + laos “people.”

84) Gregory

From the post-classical Greek Gregōrios “watchful” (a derivative of gregōrein “to watch, be vigilant”). The name was a very popular one among the early Christians, who were mindful of the injunction “be sober, be vigilant” (1 Peter 5:8).

85) Samuel

Biblical name, possibly meaning “He (God) has hearkened.”. It may also be understood as a contracted form of Hebrew sha’ulme’el meaning “asked of God.” In the case of Samuel the son of Hannah, this would be more in keeping with his mother’s statement “Because I have asked him of the Lord” (1 Samuel 1:20).

86) Christine

A form of the Latin Christianus “follower of Christ.” The name of Christ (Greek Khristos) is a translation of the Hebrew term Messiah “anointed.”

87) Benjamin

Biblical name. His mother Rachel died in giving birth and in her last moments named him Benoni, “son of my sorrow.” His father didn’t want such an ill-omened name and renamed him Benyamin, “son of the right hand” or “son of the south.”

88) Janet

Originally a diminutive of Jane. Jane is a feminine form of John. It is not a royal name. The tragic Lady Jane Grey (1537-54) was unwillingly proclaimed queen in 1553, deposed nine days later, and executed the following year.

89) Patrick

From Latin Patricius “patrician,” the name of the apostle and patron saint of Ireland (c.389 — 461) as recorded in his Latin autobiography.

90) Heather

From the word denoting the hardy, brightly coloured plant (Middle English hather).

91) Jack

Originally a pet form of John, but now a well-established name in its own right. It is derived from the Middle English Jankin, later altered to Jackin, from Jan (a form of John) and the diminutive suffix -kin.

92) Samantha

Of problematic and much debated origin. It arose in the United States at the end of the 18th century, possibly as a combination of Sam (from Samuel) + a newly coined feminine suffix -antha (perhaps suggested by Anthea).

93) Dennis

An adjective denoting a devotee of the god Dionysos, a relatively late introduction to the classical pantheon. His orgiastic cult seems to have originated in Persia or elsewhere in Asia.

94) Carolyn

Altered form of Caroline. Caroline was used by certain gentry families from the 17th century onwards, no doubt in honour of the Stuart kings named Charles.

95) Jerry

A pet form of Jeremy or Gerald. Gerald comes from gar, ger “spear” and “rule.” As a girl’s name it is a variant spelling of Gerry.

96) Rachel

Biblical name (meaning “ewe” in Hebrew).

97) Alexander

From alexein “to defend” + anēr “man, warrior” (genitive andros). Its use as a common given name throughout Europe, however, derives largely from the fame of Alexander the Great.

98) Diane

Form of Diana, who loved hunting and were therefore proud to name their daughters after the classical goddess of the chase. In Greek mythology Diana is equivalent to the Greek Artemis and is characterised as both beautiful and chaste.

99) Henry

From haim “home” + rīc “power, ruler.” Eight kings of England have been named Henry. Not until the 17th century did the form Henry (as opposed to Harry) become the standard vernacular form, mainly under the influence of the Latin form Henricus and French Henri.

100) Frances

Feminine form of Francis, originally meaning “French” or “Frenchman.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.