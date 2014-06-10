This Guy Is Spending All Night Out In The Street For '5 Seconds' With Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton might keep Sean Brennan up all night this evening.

Brennan told Business Insider he arrived at the Barnes & Noble in Manhattan’s Union Square shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to line up for the first signing of Clinton’s book tour, which begins tomorrow. A little before 9 p.m., Brennan was the first of four people queued up for the event.

“I’ve just always liked the Clintons,” Brennan explained, adding that he voted for Hillary’s presidential bid in 2008. “I didn’t throw my support officially behind Obama until she stepped down out of respect for her.”

Armed with a fold-up chair that had a bottle of Coke in the cupholder, Brennan, a 41-year-old resident of Queens, New York, hoped to get a little sleep while waiting for Clinton.

“I’ll doze off probably,” said Brennan.

This isn’t Brennan’s first time spending a night in line ahead of a book signing. Brennan, who said he works for his own non-profit focused on “urban gardening,” said he has done it multiple times before including twice for Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton.

“Actually, twice for Bill Clinton. I’m a huge ‘Harry Potter’ fan, so I was there for all of the ‘Harry Potter’ book releases, Maya Angelou … I’ve waited for her a few times,” Brennan said. “Mostly literary, very literary authors, or politicians is who I go out for.”

Brennan “can’t wait” to read Clinton’s book, “Hard Choices,” which is being released Tuesday. He described the excerpts that have leaked out so far as “insightful.”

“I mean, she’s very insightful … but nothing that shocked me. I don’t think that’s going to be the type of book this is, you know?” said Brennan. “I think after she’s served eight years as president, I think we’ll probably get a book like that where she really opens up and she starts talking about what she really thinks about Putin.”

Clinton’s book tour is widely seen as a rollout for a potential 2016 presidential bid. For his part, Brennan most certainly hopes she runs.

“That’s what I’m going to say to her if I get my five seconds as she’s signing the book,” Brennan said. “I’m going to say that I know it’s really selfish, but we are selfish and we really need her to run. We do really need her to run.”

As far as a potential running mate for Clinton, Brennan would like to see Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley join her ticket.

“I’m from Maryland. … I’m a big O’Malley supporter. … He’s been a strong strong leader and very supportive of the gay — GLBT community in Maryland,” said Brennan. “I think he would make a great running mate for her.”

O’Malley might have his own presidential ambitions, but according to Brennan, he doesn’t have a chance if Clinton’s in the race.

“There’s talk he might run or attempt to run, but of course, if Hillary runs, you know he’d be done for. I think he’d make a great vice president,” Brennan said.

Amid the speculation surrounding her potential White House bid, Clinton has faced questions about her health from several prominent conservatives. Brennan dismissed these concerns, which have largely been pegged to a concussion and blood clot Clinton sustained after a fall in 2012.

“Come on, it’s a concussion. I had a concussion in high school from playing football,” he said. “I mean, you know, Ronald Reagan ran the last three years in office probably with Alzheimer’s Disease. I mean, he didn’t do a great job, but he could have done a hell of a lot worse.”

