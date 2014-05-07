First Man Charged Under NSW 'One-Punch' Legislation For Killer Blow

Raynor Manalad died after a one-punch attack at a 21st birthday party on the weekend. Source: Facebook

Police have charged a 21-year-old western Sydney man under that new “one-punch” legislation introduced by former NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell in response to concerns over alcohol-fuelled violence.

Hugh Bacalla Garth is the first person charged under the new laws, which include a new minimum sentence of eight years for fatal one-punch assaults.

The victim, nursing graduate Raynor Manalad, 21, was assaulted just after midnight on Saturday at a birthday party in Rooty Hill. He fell to the ground, lost consciousness and died the following day at Westmead Hospital.

Police allege Garth punched Manalad in the face when he tried to intervene in a fight between the assailant and his girlfriend during a part at a house in Rupertswood Road, Rooty Hill.

Garth has been charged with assault causing death while intoxicated and appeared in Blacktown Local Court today, to be remanded in custody until his next appearance at Penrith Local Court on July 11.

