First Madden 12 Features Announced

We aren’t even a week out of the NFL season and it is already time to start talking about the Madden 12. The Madden video game is getting a jump start and new Madden 12 features have been released. Let’s just say one of these new Madden options should make Sean Payton very happy.



The boys over at EA Sports posted a blog on Super Bowl Sunday featuring Madden 12 creative director Ian Cummings. It was announced that you will see surprise onside kicks in Madden for the first time ever in the history of the game. “Tuner sets “, have also been added making tweaks to the game after its release easier than ever before.

The big news here is the addition of the surprise onside kick in Madden 12. Obviously this is a feature that will only appeal to Madden online game play. I have been playing Madden for 20 years and I can’t ever remember thinking to myself, “I wish I could surprise onside kick.” Yet in all honesty I don’t play Madden online often at all because the thought of being humbled by some 11-year old kid in Wisconsin is not my ideal way to spend a Saturday night…anymore.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.