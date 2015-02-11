See inside the world's first luxury yacht concept designed specifically for women

Lidia Bersani DesignsA rendering of the La Belle.
Lidia Bersani is known for her lavish luxury designs. But this one is really out to sea.
She’s taken her talents for gold, filigree, and meticulous soft edges to the boating world, and has created the La Belle luxury yacht. She’s calling it the world’s first yacht designed for women, and there’s plenty of evidence to back up her claim.
Gone are the “macho” hallmarks of yachting like pool tables and beer kegs. In their place is a spa and beauty room.
Bersani told The Daily Mail she doesn’t yet have a price for the concept, but “it will be not cheap.”
Read more about the La Belle at Bersani’s website.
Designer Lidia Bersani told Business Insider, 'that the lifestyle of a businesswoman who wants to enjoy a pampered and feminine environment is not yet catered for in the often macho designed megayachts of this world.' With its gold and ivory exterior detailing, there's no mistaking that this superyacht has a more feminine touch to it.
That doesn't mean it falls short on luxury however. If built, the yacht will feature a spa room, a snow room, a jacuzzi, library, and even a theatre. 'No pool table or beer kegs,' says Bersani.
Bersani told Business Insider she designed to yacht to be like a 'woman's boudoir.' In the master bedroom, that vision comes into focus with its king-size baldachin bed, wraparound terrace, and numerous shiny details.
Golden rose-shaped etching lines the interior rooms, with other materials like onyx, precious stones, mother of pearl, Swarovski crystal chandeliers, and bespoke furniture used throughout the rest of the ship.
The yacht also invokes feminine charm in its soft surfaces, and is almost completely devoid of hard edges.
There's no shortage of entertainment or dining spaces on board, and the yacht sleeps 12 guests in 6 cabins suites.
The boat would be equipped with other fancy gadgets, like a state of the art stabilizing system to ensure a smooth ride.
Though price has not been announced for the golden boat, Bersani told Daily Mail, 'it will be not cheap, I am sure.'' She imagines it would be purchased by 'a happy, charming, life loving lady, probably she has to be mega rich. Maybe a successful businesswoman? Maybe a successful movie star, heiress or artist? Who knows?'
