See inside the world's first luxury yacht concept designed specifically for women

Lidia Bersani Designs A rendering of the La Belle.

Lidia Bersani is known for her lavish luxury designs. But this one is really out to sea.

She’s taken her talents for gold, filigree, and meticulous soft edges to the boating world, and has created the La Belle luxury yacht. She’s calling it the world’s first yacht designed for women, and there’s plenty of evidence to back up her claim.

Gone are the “macho” hallmarks of yachting like pool tables and beer kegs. In their place is a spa and beauty room.

Bersani told The Daily Mail she doesn’t yet have a price for the concept, but “it will be not cheap.”

Read more about the La Belle at Bersani’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.