FIRST LOOK: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

5:30 AM update: Markets have gotten a bit greener in the past hour or so, as the dollar has slide. Both the CAC-40 and the DAX are now slidly higher.

Original post: After yesterday’s rally, markets are generally pointing down this morning, though not wildly so.

US futures are down a few points, with S&P index futures off about 12. NASDAQ futures are close to flat, and with several hours to go until the opening bell, there’s not much to get worked up about.

The story is similar in Europe. France’s CAC-40 is up about .27%. The DAX is up, but less so.

Japan ended solidly higher on the day, up about 1.7%, though Shanghai — which is what’s been really predicting US action — fell over .6%. That will be interesting to watch.

China announced fresh limits on mortgage lending, which may have contributed to the fall.

The big news coming today is the initial claims report at 8:30.

The currency that everyone’s watching… is not the euro, but the Yen, which has slipped back below $1.16 on the dollar, perhaps explaining the yen rally.

As for the euro, it’s at $1.315.

First Look editor Vincent Fernando is on vacation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.