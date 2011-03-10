First Look: View.io Lets You See News And Info About Places Near You





So, you arrive at SXSW in Austin, you open View on your iPhone, and it shows you what is going on near you. Restaurants people like. News events that are happening right now. Parties that are hot. Things like that. Watch this video and you’ll learn more about how it works from co-founders Felix Chan and Zac Bowling.

Or read the Techcrunch post about it, but I have video of the founders demoing it.

This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.