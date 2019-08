Snapchat’s Spectacles may be hard to come by, but we got ahold of a pair to see how they work. Tech Reporter Avery Hartmans shares her thoughts on the popular wearable device, which lets you record video, hands-free, and have it upload directly to your Snapchat app.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.