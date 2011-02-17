First Look: SlideShare’s New Live Video Presentations

Robert Scoble

SlideShare is an innovative service that lets you embed your PowerPoint slides into its web service.

Today they are launching “ZipCasts” which let you make a public presentation. It is a simple meeting service. You click on “ZipCast” in Slideshare and you can share presentations in real time.

Neat thing? No download needed. It’s free, but there is a paid version to give you more features and to get rid of ads. Works completely in browser.

Very easy to do, but one thing I wish is that it let you record these video presentations (it can’t do that yet). Anyway, neat new feature. In my video I shot the other day the exec team talks about this and the technology behind it.

This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

   

