First Look: SlideShare’s New Live Video Presentations

SlideShare is an innovative service that lets you embed your PowerPoint slides into its web service.



Today they are launching “ZipCasts” which let you make a public presentation. It is a simple meeting service. You click on “ZipCast” in Slideshare and you can share presentations in real time.

Neat thing? No download needed. It’s free, but there is a paid version to give you more features and to get rid of ads. Works completely in browser.

Very easy to do, but one thing I wish is that it let you record these video presentations (it can’t do that yet). Anyway, neat new feature. In my video I shot the other day the exec team talks about this and the technology behind it.



