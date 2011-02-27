First look: PowerInbox’s New E-mail Platform Makes It More Powerful

PowerInbox founder Matt Thazhmon visited me this morning and showed me PowerInbox, a new email platform that enables new apps that do lots of cool things with email.



They turned on this platform this morning. Watch the video to get a sense of what it does.

But it can do a bunch of things with specific types of emails.

1. With social network notifications it can bring Facebook directly into the email so users don’t need to click out to leave a comment, for instance.

2. With enterprise email, it can build collaboration features right into the email, so two users can chat back and forth right from an email, without really sending yet another email that clutters up inboxes.

Downsides? It only works on Chrome today, Outlook and Firefox coming soon, and it requires loading some software on your machine. Doesn’t work on iPads or mobile, unfortunately, at least yet. We cover all that in the interview.

Love the idea behind this. How about you?



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

