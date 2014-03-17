FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS: What It's Like Inside Facebook's Sydney Office

Facebook is one of the biggest brands in Australia but few know of the small but growing team that has operated from Sydney since 2009.

The two-storey office sits atop the Apple Store on the corner of George and King Streets in the CBD.

It was designed by Bates Smart, which also designed Facebook’s Melbourne office the following year. The interior has never been shown in this detail before.

Here’s what it’s like in the Sydney office:

Facebook has a total of 6,337 staff globally, but fewer than 100 across its Sydney and Melbourne offices.

A bulk of its engineering work takes place in its Menlo Park, California headquarters.

In Australia, Facebook staff primarily perform a range of sales, marketing, technical support, policy and data job functions.

