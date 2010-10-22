The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Photo: Jakob Mantrasio via Flickr

Asia was quiet and mixed after the quiet and mixed session in US equities on Thursday.Shares in Shanghai slid modestly on some ongoing selling in banks, post-the interest rate hike. Japanese stocks inched higher.



Europe is off to a lower open, though not wildly so. All of the major indices are off about 0.2% or less.

In the US it’s a similar story: moderate selling, though nothing to hyperventilate about.

The big story continues to be on the macro/currency front (shocker). Gold is plunging again, and is now down to around $1317. Oil continues to stay really close to $80, and hasn’t really budged in ages. The dollar is up a little bit, and the euro is down a touch.

Your regular First Look editor Vincent Fernando is away for the day.

