First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Over Night

Contrary to the event-filled weekend — constant talk of currency issues — the beginning of the trading week has been fairly quiet. The big winner so far is China, as the Shanghai composite rocketed nearly 2.5%, perhaps due to the perception that the rest of the world is powerless to push it around on currency.



Japan was closed.

Europe is getting off to a modestly positive start. Ireland is up .5%. Germany is up 0.2%. UK’s FTSE is up 0.17%.

US futures are just modestly higher.

The currency and commodities front is fairly quiet. The dollar index is at 77.44, near last week’s lows. The euro is at 1.39 and gold is currently below $1350.

Regular First Look editor Vincent Fernando will be back tomorrow.

