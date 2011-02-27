First Look: “No Editing” iPhone Video Editor In HighlightCam

Editing video is a real pain in the behind. Here’s the workflow I use:



1. Hook up my card reader.

2. Copy my video files off of my video card or iPhone to my local hard drive.

3. Import them into a video editing program like iMovie on my Mac or Windows Movie Maker on a PC.

4. I need to edit it, pulling out bad footage, figuring out how to make transitions look good, etc.

5. Export it to a file that can be uploaded to YouTube.

6. Upload it.

I did all that to get the video on this post done today.

But, most people don’t want to do this just to get a video of their kid’s birthday party done, or a ski trip, or a school play.

They just want to shoot, and have it go up to somewhere they can share, like YouTube or Facebook, automatically. Or, even better, they just wanted to email it to grandma so she could see it.

When HighlightCam told me they had a better way to do videos, I was pretty sceptical. After all, I already have iMovie on my iPhone, which lets me edit videos, but then I remembered that most people don’t know what I know about video editing. I have a professional editor, Rocky Barbanica, who taught me a bunch of stuff. You probably don’t have a “Rocky” to help you out and you probably don’t care anyway.

So, what Highlight Cam does is replace Rocky with an easy-to-use system. You just tell it the clips you want to upload and what they are for. It does just that and edits them together into a great video.

Watch the video with CEO Michael J.T. O’Kelly and see how it all works.



