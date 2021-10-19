Nicole Kidman recreates the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ grape-stomping scene in the first trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman recreates iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ grape-stomping scene. Amazon Studios

Nicole Kidman recreated the iconic grape-stomping scene from “I Love Lucy” in a new trailer for “Being the Ricardos.”

Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball, explains her rise to fame at Columbia Broadcasting System in a voiceover.

“Being the Ricardos” is in theaters on December 10 and will be streaming on Prime Video on December 21.

Nicole Kidman recreated the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ grape-stomping scene in the trailer for “Being the Ricardos.”

The Amazon Studios film follows the life of Lucille Ball, played by Kidman, and her rise to fame on “I Love Lucy.”

The trailer mostly showcases Kidman’s voice as Ball, but toward the end, we see Kidman acting out the classic grape-stomping scene from “I Love Lucy.”

In the voiceover, Kidman (as Ball) explains to audiences that she is one of the biggest assets Columbia Broadcasting System has to offer and details her day-to-day as an actress on “I Love Lucy.”

“I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System,” she shares.

She continues: “I get paid a fortune to do exactly what I love doing … And all I have to do to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row. Then do it again the next year.”

“You know, I did this show so Desi and I could be together,” she adds. “I had no idea it was going to be a hit.”

“Being the Ricardos” hits theaters on December 10 and will be available to stream on Prime Video on December 21.