First look: Lazyscope Mixes Twitter and RSS Together For Better Reading Experience

When Ethan Gahng told me this week he had a new Twitter client I almost hung up on him.



After all, does the world really need yet another Twitter client? We already have hundreds of different ones and companies like Seesmic and TweetDeck, not to mention Twitter, have already done an awesome job. I didn’t see what else they might do to really get on my screen.

Let’s just say I was sceptical, but Ethan’s a nice guy and has been trying for a long time to find something that will get me excited.

During the video where he shows me Lazyscope (an Adobe Air-based client for viewing and creating the real-time Web) for the first time you’ll hear me switch from being sceptical to seeing the possibilities. That was earlier this week.

Tonight he shipped an update with some of the feedback I gave him (he hadn’t seen an account that followed 27,000 Twitter users run on the service before he came to my house — I let him borrow my account to fix some bugs we both found).

It’s this iteration that has made me a fan, but I think he found something interesting: by mixing Twitter and RSS together you can make a better reading experience. Now each Tweet has a lot more content, if it includes a link to other content he even lets you subscribe to the RSS feed in a user-friendly way.

I’m now using Lazyscope. Is it perfect? No and it won’t be for everyone, but the prefetching of content it does is really cool and useful and saves me time and for that I’m grateful I didn’t blow him off. Why isn’t it perfect? Well, because he chose Adobe Air as the technology it won’t run on my iPhone or iPad, so I can’t use it everywhere. Also, I require a Twitter client to use the new Twitter retweet feature, along with Twitter favourite feature and Lazyscope does its own behaviour (he explains that in the video, and tells me he’ll put options in a future version). Also, some people will find the UI too simplistic and want to go back to TweetDeck’s columnar approach or Twitter.com’s bigger fonts.

The update that shipped tonight makes the prefetching work much better, especially on fast-moving streams like mine. You should make sure you have the latest one.

Are you using it? What do you think? First reactions from my friends are very positive. Here’s some other press that LazyScope got this week:

Louis grey: Lazyscope: An Immersive Twitter Desktop News Experience.

The Next Web: Try This: Lazyscope. Twitter meets RSS reader; subscribe to anything.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer and is republished here with permission.

