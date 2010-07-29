The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Asia ended the day slightly higher. Panasonic shares plummeted however, after reports that the company would buy shares it doesn’t own in Sanyo Electric and Panasonic Electric works. Sanyo and Panasonic Electric shares soared.Asia: +0.15% (MSCI Asia Apex 50, 4:25)



Shanghai: +0.50% (CSI 300, 3:01)

Hong Kong: +0.01% (Hang Seng, 4:01)

Tokyo: -0.59% (Nikkei 225, 2:29)

The euro just made a break out, and is well above $1.30. European markets are rising. Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and Europe’s largest computer services firm Cap Gemini reported results and increased their earnings guidance. Spain’s Banco Santander reported as well, but is falling.

Frankfurt: +0.62% (DAX, 4:15)

Paris: +0.65% (CAC 40, 4:15)

London: +0.67% (FTSE 100, 4:15)

The Euro: $1.307 (+0.49%, 4.30)

Commodities are higher as the dollar slips. The Baltic Dry is up again.

Gold: +0.56% ($1,169, 4:00)

Oil: +0.03% (Brent Crude $76.12, 4:01)

Baltic Dry Index: +1.7% (BDI 1,901, 28 July)

Dollar Index: -0.5% (DXY 81.76, 4:19)

U.S. futures are rising. Today look out for jobless claims at 8:30 AM ET.

EARNINGS: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Brazilian commodity giant Vale (VALE).

The euro just broke higher Cheering their latest earnings Cheering their latest earnings But Santander is falling after its earnings report today Panasonic reported to be buying shares they don't already own in... ...Sanyo, which rallied hard on the news. Panasonic is also expected to buy shares it doesn't own in Panasonic Electric, which soared as well.

