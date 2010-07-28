The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Vincent Fernando, CFA
children japan

Photo: kanjiroushi on flickr

Japan and Shanghai surged alongside to strong earnings and a weakening yen. Steel and cement shares are soared. Today’s Japanese earnings include Canon, Nippon Steel, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial. China reported that its industrial output rose over 13% year over year. See more detail via the Dig Deeper link below. Tokyo: +2.7% (Nikkei 225, 2:29)

 Shanghai: +2.43% (CSI 300, 3:01)

Asia: +0.17% (MSCI Asia Apex 50, 4:15)

Hong Kong: +0.56% (Hang Seng, 4:01)

Japanese Yen: Went from 87 to 88 per US$ over the last 24 hours.

 

European markets are rising and the euro continues to battle the $1.30 level.

Frankfurt: +0.22% (DAX, 4:11)

Paris: +0.67% (CAC 40, 4:10)

London: +0.27% (FTSE 100, 4:10)

The Euro: $1.301 (-0.03%, 4.30)

 

Gold, oil, the Baltic Dry, and the U.S. dollar are all mildly positive. Note though that gold slipped yesterday to $1,165.

Gold: +0.32% ($1,165, 4:00)

Oil: +0.0% (Brent Crude $76.13, 4:00)

Baltic Dry Index: +1.52% (BDI 1,869, 23 July)

Dollar Index: +0.002% (DXY 82.158, 4:13)

 

U.S. futures are rising along with global markets. Look for Durable Goods orders at 8:30 AM ET and EIA Petroleum data at 10:30 AM.

EARNINGS: Conoco Phillips (COP), Arcelor Mittal (Steel, MT), Corning (GLW)

Best Regards – @vincefernando

Chart

Chinese industrial output growth slows, but still over 13%

Gold dipped, struggling to regain ground

Source: Finviz

Euro breaks $1.30 again

Source: Finviz

Yen weakens to 88 per USD over the last 24 hours

Source: Finviz

Canon surges in Tokyo

Source: Bloomberg

Nippon Steel jumps

Source: Bloomberg

Sumitomo Mitsui spikes as well

Source: Bloomberg

Baltic Dry Index has established a credible stabilisation

Source: Bloomberg

Baoshan Steel in Shanghai surges

Source: Bloomberg

Huge rally for China's largest cement producer

Source: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.