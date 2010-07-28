The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Photo: kanjiroushi on flickr

Japan and Shanghai surged alongside to strong earnings and a weakening yen. Steel and cement shares are soared. Today’s Japanese earnings include Canon, Nippon Steel, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial. China reported that its industrial output rose over 13% year over year. See more detail via the Dig Deeper link below. Tokyo: +2.7% (Nikkei 225, 2:29)



Shanghai: +2.43% (CSI 300, 3:01)

Asia: +0.17% (MSCI Asia Apex 50, 4:15)

Hong Kong: +0.56% (Hang Seng, 4:01)

Japanese Yen: Went from 87 to 88 per US$ over the last 24 hours.

European markets are rising and the euro continues to battle the $1.30 level.

Frankfurt: +0.22% (DAX, 4:11)

Paris: +0.67% (CAC 40, 4:10)

London: +0.27% (FTSE 100, 4:10)

The Euro: $1.301 (-0.03%, 4.30)

Gold, oil, the Baltic Dry, and the U.S. dollar are all mildly positive. Note though that gold slipped yesterday to $1,165.

Gold: +0.32% ($1,165, 4:00)

Oil: +0.0% (Brent Crude $76.13, 4:00)

Baltic Dry Index: +1.52% (BDI 1,869, 23 July)

Dollar Index: +0.002% (DXY 82.158, 4:13)

U.S. futures are rising along with global markets. Look for Durable Goods orders at 8:30 AM ET and EIA Petroleum data at 10:30 AM.

EARNINGS: Conoco Phillips (COP), Arcelor Mittal (Steel, MT), Corning (GLW)

Best Regards – @vincefernando

Chinese industrial output growth slows, but still over 13% Gold dipped, struggling to regain ground Source: Finviz Euro breaks $1.30 again Source: Finviz Yen weakens to 88 per USD over the last 24 hours Source: Finviz Canon surges in Tokyo Source: Bloomberg

Nippon Steel jumps Source: Bloomberg Sumitomo Mitsui spikes as well Source: Bloomberg Baltic Dry Index has established a credible stabilisation Source: Bloomberg Baoshan Steel in Shanghai surges Source: Bloomberg Huge rally for China's largest cement producer Source: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.