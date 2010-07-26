The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Major Asian markets rose across the board, with relative strength in mainland China and Japan. China has kept its key interest rate on hold despite other Asia-Pacific nations such as Australia, Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan recently hiking rates. Japan’s export growth slowed in June to 27.7% year-over-year, from 32.1% the month before.
Asia: +0.45% (MSCI Asia Apex 50, 4:26)
Tokyo: +0.77% (Nikkei 225, 2:29)
Shanghai: +0.64% (CSI 300, 3:01)
Hong Kong: +0.12% (Hang Seng, 4:01)
Europe opened OK, but then just reversed and is falling. The euro is choppy. See the reversal in detail here >
Frankfurt: -0.22% (DAX, 4:19)
Paris: -0.03% (CAC 40, 4:19)
London: -0.02% (FTSE 100, 4:19)
The Euro: $1.289 (-0.12%, 4.32)
Spain 10-Year Yield: 4.35% (-0.19%)
Greece 10-Year Yield 10.38% (+0.04%)
Macro commodities are flattish, though the dollar is weaker. The Baltic Dry is still making small gains.
Gold: +0.35% ($1,192, 4:00)
Oil: -0.01% (Brent Crude $77.44, 4:00)
Baltic Dry Index: +1.4% (BDI 1,826, 23 July)
Dollar Index: -0.11% (DXY 82.37, 4:19)
U.S. futures are falling. Today look out for new home sales data at 10:00 AM ET.
