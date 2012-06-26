FIRST LOOK: Jenny McCarthy's Final Playboy Cover—Here's Today's Buzz

- PlayboyJenny McCarthy’s sicth and final Playboy cover in honour of her upcoming 40th birthday.At age 39, Jenny McCarthy graces the cover of Playboy for the sixth and final time in the July/August issue on newsstands Friday.
- “General Hospital” wins big at the Daytime Emmys while “Live with Regis and Kelly” won for best entertainment talk show for the first time—in Regis Philbin’s final year as co-host of the syndicated series.
- The Beverly Hilton is having a bad year. First, Whitney Houston died on the hotel’s fourth floor on the eve of the Grammy Awards in February and just hours before Saturday’s Daytime Emmy Awards at the hotel, two people died in an apparent murder-suicide.
- “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen married actress Sarah Wright over the weekend in Wyoming—while both wearing J.Crew.
- Paris Hilton made her DJ debut in Brazil, where she revealed her new song “Last Night” with ex-boyfriend Afrojack. Make it stop.
- Despite rumours that Beyoncé was having Kim Kardashian banned from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne tour, the diva duo were photographed watching the concert together in England.
- Well what do ya know, Mayor Bloomberg is apparently a big fan of HBO’s “GIRLS.” “We love the show for inspiring people to move to New York City and become the ‘voice of a generation,’ as Hannah would say,” said Bloomberg.
