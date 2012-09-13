First Look: Jane Fonda & Alan Rickman Are Spot-On As The Reagans In New Movie

Jane Fonda and Alan Rickman play Nancy and Ronald Reagan.

No, you’re not seeing things.Jane Fonda and Alan Rickman do, in fact, bear a striking resemblance to Nancy and Ronald Reagan.



They’re all dressed up as the President and former First Lady for the Lee Daniels-directed film “The Butler,” coming out next year, according to E! News.

The film tells the story of a White House servant, played by Forest Whitaker, who served eight presidential familes over 30 years.

The real life Reagan couple.

Photo: Getty

The star-studded cast includes Oprah Winfrey as the butler’s wife, John Cusack as Richard Nixon, Robin Williams as Dwight Eisenhower, James Marsden as JFK, Liev Schrieber as Lyndon Johnson, and Minka Kelly as Jackie Kennedy. Even “Magic Mike” star Alex Pettyfer is making an appearance–this time probably fully clothed.

