FIRST LOOK: Inside Mirvac's new Sydney headquarters

Photo: Alexander Mayes Photography.

Leading Australian developer Mirvac is known for creating beautiful commercial buildings and residential apartments.

And it looks like they’ve gone ahead and taken a leaf out of their own book for their new Sydney headquarters.

200 George, owned by Mirvac and AMP Capital, is one of the newest buildings in the Sydney CBD precinct near Circular Quay featuring 38,650 square metres of office space.

Mirvac are occupying six floors, 6,70 square metres, of the sustainable 6 green-star building, with Ernst & Young to take up more than 20 floors.

Architect of 200 George, Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT), says that the new Mirvac headquarters differs from traditional office spaces in Sydney for three reasons.

“When you think of traditional offices, you think of grey, dark, anonymous,” says Richard Francis-Jones, design director OF FJMT. “This building embraces natural materials such as wood and stone. The whole building is clad in timber which gives it that warm glow.”

The ‘main streets’ connecting all the ‘neighbourhoods’. Photo: Alexander Mayes Photography.

He also says that while traditional buildings ignored a sense of history and place, 200 George was conscious of the site it was built on making use of quarried yellow block sandstone seen in many of Sydney’s historic buildings, including Martin Place’s GPO building.

And finally, Francis-Jones points out that instead of being “silent and immovable”, 200 George was designed to be highly responsive to its environment and the users inside, with sensors to measure air quality and occupancy and blinds to adjust accordingly throughout the day.

Mirvac will be relocating 500 staff from its Margaret Street offices to George Street from this week onwards. While each department will have its own “neighbourhood” in the office, the idea is to get people to move around and try out different working areas depending on their needs.

‘Hatch’ areas to brainstorm new ideas. Photo: Alexander Mayes Photography.

Staff can gather in collaborative zones, “hatch” areas to brainstorm new ideas, quiet spaces or meeting rooms. And forget about private offices — senior execs will also be out on the floor and can choose a different space to work from every day.

All the neighbourhoods are connected through “main streets” which include open kitchen areas, storage and lockers with a communal “town hall” space in the middle of the six floors for employees to meet for activities and events.

The employees will also be connected to the building via an app which measures occupancy and movement of individuals through its many beacons and sensors. This will give Mirvac a look at which spaces and facilities are being used and where people tend to congregate.

Business Insider recently took a look inside the new premises.

Here’s a closer look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.